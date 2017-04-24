Latest News
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Virender Sehwag wishes ‘God ji’ in unique manner

Virender Sehwag addressed Sachin Tendulkar as 'God Ji' on his 44th birthday before uploading a picture of the two on Twitter.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 24, 2017 1:53 pm
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sehwag, Tendulkar, Master Blaster, Twitter, birthday, cricket news, sports stories, Indian Express Virender Sehwag wished Sachin Tendulkar on his 44th birthday by uploading an old picture with him. (Source: Twitter)

It has been four years since the Master Blaster played an international match. However the love for Sachin Tendulkar among the masses – both Indians and foreign – has remained. And as he turned a year older, 44 now, birthday wishes poured from across the globe on social media. However one amongst them stood out. Stood out for its unique nature and the complete amusing nature in the way it was present and it came as no surprise that it came from Virender Sehwag – his former opening partner.

Virender Sehwag, who enjoyed a brilliant relationship with Tendulkar at the top of the order which helped India put up thirteen 100 plus and eighteen 50-plus stands, was not behind in wishing the Master Blaster on his special day. He, as always, addressed Tendulkar as ‘God Ji’, while uploading a picture of the two on Twitter and calling him ‘a man who could stop time in India.’

” A rare occasion when one could have committed a crime,God ji sleeping.To a man who could stop time in India, #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt,” wrote Sehwag.

 

This is not the first time that the Sehwag has called Tendulkar ‘God’. In February, he posted a picture of the two saying ‘God ji ke darshan in Delhi’.

Tendulkar has the most runs in international cricket at 34,357 runs and also became the first cricketer to score a 100 centuries. He scored 49 hundreds in ODI and 52 in Test cricket. He has set up multiple records to his name – one of them being becoming the first batsman to score a double century in ODI.

 

Tendulkar wrote to his friends and fans on Twitter and thanked them for showing love for him on his 44th birthday.

