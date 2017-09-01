Sachin Tendulkar extends best wishes to Suresh Raina ahead of Duleep Trophy

Suresh Raina will lead India Blue in Duleep Trophy. (Source: Twitter) Suresh Raina will lead India Blue in Duleep Trophy. (Source: Twitter)

Out of favour batsman Suresh Raina is gearing up for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, starting from September 7 in Lucknow. The left-handed batsman was spotted discussing his game on Friday with ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar, ahead of the three team tournament. After their interaction, Tendulkar posted a picture of himself with Raina on Twitter, with the caption,”Always great catching up with you, @ImRaina! My best wishes for the #DuleepTrophy!”

Raina was dropped from India’s ODI team in October 2015 after inconsistent performances with the bat. He was not selected for the West Indies and the ongoing Sri Lanka ODI series as well.

Always great catching up with you, @ImRaina! My best wishes for the #DuleepTrophy! pic.twitter.com/oYC3hbXI0X — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 1 September 2017

He led Gujarat Lions in the IPL but failed to deliver and scored only two half centuries in the entire season.

Raina will lead India Blue in Duleep Trophy, where he will be playing at least two four-day matches. His selection for the Australia one-day series also remains doubtful, as he will be busy with Duleep Trophy. India will begin their ODI series against Australia on September 17.

Apart from India Blue, the other two teams participating in Duleep trophy are India Red, which will be led by Abhinav Mukund, and India Green, who will be skippered by Parthiv Patel. All the matches will be played with the pink ball and under floodlights.

Lucknow will host the five-day final of Duleep Trophy from September 25 to 29.

