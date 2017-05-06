Sachin Tendulkar awarded Asian Awards Fellowship

Sachin Tedulkar with his Fellowship Award at the Asian Awards in London. Sachin Tedulkar with his Fellowship Award at the Asian Awards in London.

India batting great and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar added yet another award to his collection. The Indian cricketer was awarded The Fellowship Award at the Asian Awards in London on Friday. The former cricketer has become only the fourth person ever to receive The Fellowship Award since the inception of these awards seven years ago.

Before Tendulkar, the Asian Awards have only recognized three people — the late Ravi Shankar, Sir Ben Kingsley and Jackie Chan for the award. The last recipient, Jackie Chan received it in 2014.

Founded in 2010, the Asian Awards recognise the achievements of people belonging to Asia who have done well.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd