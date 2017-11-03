Sachin Tendulkar asks pillion riders to wear helmet on streets of Kerala; watch video

Sachin Tendulkar stopped on streets of Kerala to ask pillion riders to wear helmets. (Source: Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar stopped on streets of Kerala to ask pillion riders to wear helmets. (Source: Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar is in ‘God’s Own Country’ Kerala to promote his Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters ahead of the upcoming fourth season of the tournament starting November 17. While there, he visited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and invited him to attend the games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. He also made sure to impart a useful message on the streets to motorists.

In the video posted on Instagram, Tendulkar asks the riders as well as the pillion riders to wear helmets for complete safety. In the Instagram message he wrote, “Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion”. In the video, he points out two motorists who were travelling without helmet and asked them to do so. He said, “Wear helmet at the back also! Why should only the rider be wearing a helmet? The two women I spotted, both of them not wearing (a) helmet! Doesn’t make any sense to me. Please wear helmet whenever you get on a bike,” he said. He went on to add, “If he (rider) can get injured, you (pillion) can also get injured.”

This isn’t the first time Sachin has stopped on the streets and asked motorists to be careful of road safety. In the video posted in April, the two boys are trying to take a selfie with Tendulkar but he in turn says “Promise me one thing, next time you will use a helmet. It is dangerous for you like this. Life is precious. Is that a promise? 100 percent?”

As per the report on road safety in India, the number of road accidents have decreaded in the country by 4.1% during 2016, the number of the fatalities rise by 3.2%. Meanwhile in the first half of 2017, the road accidents have dropped by 3 % and fatality rate has dropped by 4.75 %.

