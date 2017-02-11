Sachin Tendulkar applauds Virat Kohli’s skill set in record-breaking form

Many have compared Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli for their sheer excellence with the bat. (Source: AP) Many have compared Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli for their sheer excellence with the bat. (Source: AP)

With Virat Kohli in relentless form and scoring runs at free will, former India great Sachin Tendulkar also joined in on the praise for the skipper. Kohli smashed 204 against Bangladesh in the one-off Test against Bangladesh on Friday and brought up a record fourth double century in as many series to beat the records of Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid’s record. But away from the number churning and record setting, one aspect of Kohli that not many have noticed is the ease and the skills that he possesses to not give the opposition any chance to take away his wicket.

In his double hundred against Bangladesh, Kohli played majority of his shots off the middle of the bat. Over his 246 ball inning in Hyderabad, he had edged just 11 deliveries while scoring 115 runs off the middle of the bat. To further highlight his recent comfort in scoring shots, he has only scored one six in the last four double centuries against West Indies, New Zealand, England and now Bangladesh.

This fact wasn’t missed by the ‘Master Blaster’ who wrote on Twitter, “The sweet spot on your bat speaks about the awesome form you are in, don’t need scoreboards.May god always keep your bat like that.” The sweet spot he speaks of highlights the redness of the willow on Day 2 as he helped India cruise along to 687/6 declared.

The sweet spot on your bat speaks about the awesome form you are in, don’t need scoreboards.May god always keep your bat like that @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zSgLgTeTYY — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 11 February 2017

According to the connection data we have @CricViz, Kohli edged just 11 of his 246 deliveries. He scored 115 (39) off middled shots. #IndvBan — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 10 February 2017

Look at Virat Kohli bat most of the balls hit middle of the bat sums up his consistency… pic.twitter.com/sIa8AXqMAU — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) 10 February 2017

With Australia up on the horizon for India, Kohli’s unbeatable form is only an added boost for the World No 1 Test side.

