Sachin Tendulkar appeals for ‘Swachh’ and ‘Swasth Bharat’ on Independence Day

Batting great and Rajya Sabha MP Sachin Tendulkar appealed to the nation to help realise the dream of a "Swachh Bharat and a Swasth Bharat." He also asked Indians to feel the pride of being part of a nation that has made progress in almost every field.

(Source: Reuters)
Batting great Sachin Tendulkar had a special message to give to the country on its 70th Independence Day. In a tweet, he appealed for everyone to set a goal of achieving a “Swachh Bharat and a Swasth Bharat.” He also asked everyone to “feel the pride” of being part of a “glorious nation” that has made “immense progress” in “nearly every field.”

“Namaste India! It’s a very proud day for all of us,” said Tendulkar, “As we celebrate 70 years of freedom, we can look back on the immense progress we have made in nearly every field. Feel the pride of being part of such a glorious nation. Today, let us set ourselves a goal for the years to come, moving forward together both as a Swachh Bharat as well as a Swasth Bharat. May the Indian tricolour always fly high…”

Apart from being arguably the greatest batsman ever to play the game, Tendulkar is also Rajya Sabha MP. He was recently the subject of many trolls when he made an appearance in the upper house, something that he hasn’t done too often since his appointment to it. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also wished India on the occasion of Independence Day. “Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let’s work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail,” said Afridi. Afridi has been appealing for peace between Pakistan and India and used the opportunity on India’s Independence Day to do the same.

