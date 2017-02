Sachin Tendulkar announced the release date of the movie on his Twitter handle. (Source: Twitter) Sachin Tendulkar announced the release date of the movie on his Twitter handle. (Source: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar announced on his Twitter handle that his biographical film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is set to release on May 26, 2017. The first poster of the film was released on April 2016 and the name was announced by the batting great through a Twitter contest earlier.

