Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag’s epic banter on Twitter

Virender Sehwag, who has taken the social media by storm by his witty tweets, has always shown respect to the cricket great and his friend Sachin Tendulkar.

Away from cricket, both the cricketers have managed to keep their bond alive and that was shown them once again when Sehwag tweeted a photo of him with the ‘God of Cricket’.

In his tweet, the 38-year old, said, “God ji ke darshan in Delhi,” to which Tendulkar replied with a better photo and wrote “Arre Virender Sehwag, thodi der ruk jata to yeh photo use karleta :-) always a joy to meet you! ”

Sehwag and Tendulkar’s pair was considered as one of the most dangerous opening pair in the history of cricket. The duo shared 18 half-century and 12 hundred plus partnerships and scored 3,919 runs at an average of 42.13 from 93 innings.

They are still considered to be one of India’s greatest opening pair.

God ji ke Darshan in Delhi .@sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/RHqsfS2xY6 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 4 February 2017

The two right-handed batsmen helped India reach the final of 2003 World Cup and set up a clash against Australia.

Arre @virendersehwag, thodi der ruk jata to yeh photo use karleta :-) always a joy to meet you! pic.twitter.com/HdXxXDnsM9 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 4 February 2017

“Hahaha ! Hamesha se hi jaldi me raha hoon God ji :) Pleasure is always of the one who gets to meet you Sachin Tendulkar,” replied Sehwag.

Sehwag represented India in over 250 ODI matches and scored 8273 runs with 15 centuries and 48 half-centuries while Sachin scored 18426 runs in 463 one-dayers and hit 49 tons and 96 fifties.

Hahaha ! Hamesha se hi jaldi me raha hoon God ji :)

Pleasure is always of the one who gets to meet you @sachin_rt . http://t.co/wPZcvFdvTg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 4 February 2017

In Tests, Sehwag scored 8586 in 104 Tests which had 23 hundreds and 32 fifties while Tendulkar played 200 Test and scored 15921 runs with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

