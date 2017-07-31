Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid taught me to always work hard on my game: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 154 in the first innings against Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara scored 154 in the first innings against Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI)

Cheteshwar Pujara is on the threshold of reaching yet another milestone as he prepares to play his 50th Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Ahead of the second Test Pujara recalled his experience of sharing the dressing room with the likes of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar and stated that he drew a lot of inspiration from their work ethic, determination and skills on the field.

“From the legends (Tendulkar and Dravid), one thing I learnt was that they always worked hard on their game. Many of them scored more than 10,000 runs and they way they were still working hard on the game, always trying to improve their game. They were all grounded and they were trying to support young players. Their work ethic, determination and pride in representing the country was always there,” said Pujara and added, “My father has always been my best and worst critic. At times, he has been very critical but now we have come to an understanding, where we always speak and we come to a conclusion. And he is not very strict anymore,”

Recalling the period where he got injured, Pujara said, “Getting injured was the most challenging time of my career. I was out for six months due to a knee injury and then again in 2011, when I was out for another six months. Overall, I wasn’t able to play for a year, which was really tough on me,” and added, “When you get injured, you need to get that rhythm going for you again as your concentration goes down. Injury was the toughest part of my career but now I have come out of it and I am working hard on my fitness.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd