Only in Express
  • Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh are among my favourite Indian cricketers: Steve Smith

Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh are among my favourite Indian cricketers: Steve Smith

Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh are among Steve Smith's favourite Indian cricketers.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 20, 2017 10:06 pm
Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh are among Steve Smith’s favourite Indian cricketers.
Top News

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh are among Australian skipper Steve Smith’s favourite Indian cricketers. This was revealed by the Smith himself, on the eve of the second ODI at Kolkata.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event during an interaction of Indian Chamber of Commerce, Smith said, “Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh are among my favorite Indian cricketers.” On his rivalry with Virat Kohli Smith said, “This Indian group is quite fit and they take pride in their fitness. You can certainly see the difference in the energy levels and the way they go about their business”.

Commenting on the rivalry between India-Australia rivalry, Smith also revealed that his aim is to win a Test series in India. “It is a massive rivalry and has been for so long. As a captain, you would love to win a Test series here in India.It is one of the toughest places to come and play. The wicket is so different and there is always great cricket. This one-day and T20 series is no different”.

“Baggy Green is my most-prized possession. It has been worn by 450-odd players now. It is really special to represent your country. There is no better thing to do. Some of the other teams are getting a lot better. Bangladesh beat us in the first Test, there is Afghanistan now and they are also producing very good players. You have seen how Rashid Khan has done magnificently in IPL. Cricket is in a pretty good space and continues to grow. I love playing every format but Test cricket is ultimate… The real challenge is to bat long… I love every format of the game.”, he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 20, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 86
    FT
    39
    Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas (41-39)
    Sep 21, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 87
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 88

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 