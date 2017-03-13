Sachin Tendulkar allies with Aster DM to support children with cancer

Sachin Tendulkar and the Aster DM Foundation will support the treatment of 50 young patients under the age of 18 years. (File Photo) Sachin Tendulkar and the Aster DM Foundation will support the treatment of 50 young patients under the age of 18 years. (File Photo)

The Aster DM Foundation announced a partnership with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to help young patients suffering from cancer and heart ailments.

Each year, this alliance between Tendulkar and the Aster DM Foundation will support the treatment of 50 young patients under the age of 18 years.

Through the Aster DM Foundation Partnership Scheme, the Aster DM Foundation will subsidise the cardiac surgery and cancer treatment of the young patients, with the rest of the expenditure being taken care of by the respective Aster Hospital.

The patient’s family may need to bear only a minor amount. The Aster DM Foundation Partnership scheme would run for an initial period of four years, a release said.

The Aster super-speciality hospitals including Aster Medcity in Kochi, Aster MIMS in Calicut and Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore will be participating in delivering the benefits of this unique scheme to the young patients.

“Having been associated with the Aster DM Healthcare group has given me an insight into the noble work done by the hospitals in restoring patients to health. There are many young patients who are unable to access the best of treatment due to financial problems,” Tendulkar said.

“Extending my association through partnering with the Aster DM Foundation gives me the opportunity to help these young children get the benefit of modern advanced medical science to fight against heart disease and cancer,” he said.