Sachin Tendulkar all-praise for ‘silent warrior’ Rangana Herath

Rangana Herath on Monday became the second Sri Lankan to take 400 Test wickets in a match against Pakistan. He also became the first left-arm orthodox spinner to reach that landmark and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took the occasion to shower praise on the 39-year old.

After Herath reached the milestone, Tendulkar called the achievement ‘tremendous’. He posted from his official Twitter account, “Tremendous achievement to get to 400 test wickets by one of the silent warriors of @OfficialSLC! Congratulations and we’ll done, @HerathRSL!”

Herath’s six-wicket haul steered his side to a thrilling 21-run win over Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Monday, securing a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal also spoke highly of Herath. “He is a wily old fox and I have to say Rangana is a team man and an asset to the team. He is supportive to me and the players, with what he has learnt from cricket. Every young player goes to talk to him about his bowling and experiences. Looking to the future, yes, he is 39, a little bit old now, but he always tries to do his best. I just want him throughout my career. I have no idea how long he is going to play, but I am sure he will do what he can for the team,” said Chandimal.

