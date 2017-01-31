Sachin Tendulkar: A waiter’s advice helped improve a flaw in my batting

Sachin Tendulkar said that being open to ideas can go a long way in one’s career. (Source: file) Sachin Tendulkar said that being open to ideas can go a long way in one’s career. (Source: file)

Many peers have said that Sachin Tendulkar was someone who kept improving throughout his 24-year-long career and for remaining grounded despite his superstar status. He has also been active since his retirement, attending events and press conferences. In one such event, the forming batting great talked about how he heeded to advice he got from a waiter in Chennai.

Sachin was launching his own sports equipment and sportswear range ‘Sachin by Spartan’ in Mumbai. “If you have an open mind you can develop so many things,” he is quoted as saying by India Today, “In Chennai it was a waiter who came up to me and said if you don’t mind and don’t get offended I want to tell you something. I said go ahead. He said my elbow guard restricts my bat swing. And he was 100 percent right.”

“I knew I was feeling uncomfortable but I never thought of doing it myself. A few years down the line I got hit a couple of times on my elbow guard and it hurt. That’s when I realised padding on elbow guard is inadequate. I instantly redesigned my elbow guard. I needed to re-open it and work on it. Get the fibre and cushion on either side to absorb the impact. In our country everyone from panwala to CEOs will give you advice. But one should still be open about ideas.”

Sachin said that he had the tricolour in his bat for his last match for India and that was for “thanking all those fans” who have stood by him throughout his long and glittering career.

