Jis din nahi dikhu, toh samajh jayega mera wicket gir gaya, says Sachin Tendulkar fan Sudhir Gautam

Sachin Tendulkar invited Sudhir into the dressing room after India won the World Cup in 2011. Sachin Tendulkar invited Sudhir into the dressing room after India won the World Cup in 2011.

Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary aka Gautam is a very important part of Indian cricket. But not many know of him or have heard of his name. But almost everyone that watches cricket has seen him. He is hard to miss from being spotted inside the stadium when India are playing. Donning paint all over his body with the tricolour in hand, waving it ferociously even during searing heat. Sometimes he has a conch in his hand that he blows viciously. He is known to media all over and many in the stands too. Why shouldn’t he be? He’s been to India games since 2002 and due to his distinct appearance, catches the attention of the camerapersons. It also helps that he is pictured numerous times with the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

A self-confessed Tendulkar fan and an India fan by extension, Sudhir has cycled across states and even from India to Pakistan and Bangladesh to watch Sachin and India play. He’s been to Bangladesh twice and travelled to Pakistan as well. Beyond that, he has been to the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand at the behest of Tendulkar. And his latest plan or wish is to go root for India in the Champions Trophy that will be played in England and Wales.

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Master Blaster turns 44

With the mega event on cricket calendar fast approaching, Sudhir is eager to get the visa for which he has sought help from Tendulkar who he will see on April 24 – the day Tendulkar turns 44. On the day, Sudhir has birthday plans already in place that involve travelling to Mumbai, lots of body paint and wishes for the Master Blaster followed by the Mumbai Indians game in the evening. “I’ve got the passport renewed and it needs visa for trip for Champions Trophy. Sachin sir will decide whether he will keep my passport for the visa or whether I should take it to Delhi. I had found two sponsors to fund my Champions Trophy visit (like he had during the 2015 World Cup) but Tendulkar said not to go that way. One of the sponsors was Indian Army and the other a radio channel. Let’s see now what he says,” he said before boarding the train for Mumbai.

His adulation for Tendulkar began officially in 2002 when Tendulkar scored 36 against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Sudhir decided that he was going to give up everything and follow Tendulkar full time. And it is something he followed up the very next year by cycling to Mumbai as India hosted New Zealand and Australia in a tri-series. He remembers the place and date vividly – just like he does of all Tendulkar milestones. “It was at the Trident Hotel on October 29, 2003 that I fell to his feet feet and Sachin sir invited me home for lunch. There we spoke and he invited me to a match which I happily accepted. He knew my name because I had been stationed at the stadium for three days prior to it. I had graduation exams coming but even though Sachin sir said I should go give exams first, I decided that I can give exams anytime.”

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Wishes pour in for Little Master on 44th birthday

He’s been beaten up by the police after jumping on to the field of play and touching Tendulkar’s feet. It happened once in Cuttack and then in Hyderabad. Despite the injuries he sustained, he has no qualms of that happening.

For someone who was part of Tendulkar’s career for a decade, Sudhir feels the 2011 World Cup in India itself has to undoubtedly be his favourite moment. “Sachin sir had played six World Cups – 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007 and then was playing his sixth in 2011. It was a long time coming and it is my favourite moment, my most memorable one,” he said. At the time, Sudhir sported a mini World Cup replica on his head because he thought it was India’s year to lift the trophy. Sachin called Sudhir into the dressing room after that heroic win and celebrations at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sachin has a biopic coming called ‘Sachin: A BIllion Dreams’ Sachin has a biopic coming called ‘Sachin: A BIllion Dreams’

Sudhir doesn’t have a job at the moment and has turned down jobs in the past to follow Sachin and the Indian team full time, tickets and stay in India, or even Asia, are not a problem. “I don’t earn enough. Whatever I do make is spent on travel in trains. I have plenty of friends across who I stay with on the travels. While in Pakistan, I stayed with ‘chacha’. So stay is not a problem and Sachin sir helps with the ticket for entry. It gets difficult when it is a tour abroad,” says Sudhir.

With Tendulkar retired four years ago, Sudhir has moved from supporting an individual to supporting the team. And with that, his message on the body has changed too but what hasn’t changed is his love for Sachin. “Even if Sachin sir not on the ground, I still support the team and do the same things. Earlier my message was ‘Sachin 10’, now it is ‘Miss U Tendulkar 10’. I will keep supporting. Jis din nahi dikhu, toh samajh jayega mera wicket gir gaya (If one day you don’t see me in the crowd, understand that I’m no more),” he says with complete ease.

For someone who has scored over 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs, over 100 centuries across formats and over 150 centuries with numerous match-winning knocks, figuring out the best innings should be a difficult task but Sudhir seems to have his answer ready. Clearly it is something he has given considerate thought to. “For me, it has to be his double century. First player to score a double century. Happened on February 24, 2010. That was truly special to see. There is also the 175 (vs Australia in 2009) but the double century is better,” he says confidently.

Even with Tendulkar well and truly in the background, the comparisons persist with the current crop most notably with India skipper Virat Kohli. But for Gautam, despite Kohli’s ascent to the top, Sachin cannot be toppled. “Impossible (to compare Kohli with Sachin)! Many players have come and gone since Sachin and no one can do what he did for 24 years. There was (Virender) Sehwag and (Sourav) Ganguly. Virat Kohli is also playing well. Compare karni theek nahi hain (not correct to compare the two). I also praise Kohli but he loses his head sometimes. He definitely has provided India with a great platform. I feel happy that he does well and it only ends up helping India,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd