Sachin Baby announces marriage with Anna Chandy in candid save the date video

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Sachin Baby is all set to start his new innings with Anna Chandy after a year-and-a-half of courtship period. The duo made the announcement in dramatic fashion with the couple donning the RCB colours and a cricket field involved.

Sachin, who joined Bangalore in the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League and scored 119 runs from 11 matches, will get hitched to Chandy on January 5, 2017 at St. Sebastian’s Church in Thodupuzha.

He made his IPL debut in 2013 for Rajasthan Royals. For Rajasthan, he made four appearances where he made three runs.

Over the years, the ‘Save The Date’ messages have taken creative forms. Be it in the form of plain text E-mails to the fancy graphics and now they’ve gone a step further with a video produced by a professional agency.

The video starts with him padding up in the locker room on the pretext that he has to go out to bat. In the background is a large image of his namesake – Sachin Tendulkar – with crowd roaring the Master Blaster’s name.

As the videos goes ahead, he takes his guard before Anna hits his off-stump. The couple is seen wearing RCB’s jersey. At the end of the 1 minute 48 seconds video, the duo announce their wedding date and are flat out on the field in complete Bollywood manner with the trademark trumpet sound of the IPL in the background.

Sachin plays for Kerala in the domestic cricket and made his debut in 2009. He has represented his state in 47 first-class matches, where the left-handed batsman has scored 2092 runs which include three hundreds and 11 half-centuries. His scored his career best score of 250* against Services this season but the match ended in a draw.

Anna Chandy is a BDS graduate and is preparing to crack Civil Service Examination. Sachin and Anna started dating in 2014.

