Sachin – A Billion Dreams: Movie review by the Indian cricket team

Virat Kohli and other members of the Indian cricket team review Sachin: The Billion Dreams after the premiere in Mumbai.

May 24, 2017
sachin a billion dreams, sachin tendulkar, sachin tendulkar film, shikhar dhawan, virat kohli, ajinkya rahane, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express The movie’s premiere was recently attended by members of the Indian cricket team.

If reviews from the members of the Indian cricket team are anything to go by, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams,’ a biographical film based on the life and career of Sachin Tendulkar is a runaway hit already. The movie’s premiere was recently attended by members of the Indian cricket team.

The premiere was exclusively for the Indian cricket team before they travel to England for the ICC Champions Trophy starting June. It was also attended by the players’ WAG’s. Bollywood Anushka Sharma had attended the premier with boyfriend and India captain Virat Kohli.

“Congrats paaji!Had goosebumps watchin your movie.U always inspire me n ur movie will nw inspire billions!” said KL Rahul about the film.

Rahul’s opinion about the film was echoed by his team mates to. Shikhar Dhawan was another man who raved about the film. “Loved watching @sachin_rt pajhi’s movie, its amazing. Always lovely meeting him,” he said. Dhawan had brought along his son for the screening.

Here are some of the other tweets from members of the Indian cricket team.

The movie now releases on May 26, 2017. India on the other hand, play their first warm up match against New Zealand before taking on Pakistan in their opening ICC Champions Trophy match on June 4.

