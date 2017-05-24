Sachin – A Billion Dreams: Movie review by the Indian cricket team

The movie’s premiere was recently attended by members of the Indian cricket team. The movie’s premiere was recently attended by members of the Indian cricket team.

If reviews from the members of the Indian cricket team are anything to go by, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams,’ a biographical film based on the life and career of Sachin Tendulkar is a runaway hit already. The movie’s premiere was recently attended by members of the Indian cricket team.

The premiere was exclusively for the Indian cricket team before they travel to England for the ICC Champions Trophy starting June. It was also attended by the players’ WAG’s. Bollywood Anushka Sharma had attended the premier with boyfriend and India captain Virat Kohli.

“Congrats paaji!Had goosebumps watchin your movie.U always inspire me n ur movie will nw inspire billions!” said KL Rahul about the film.

Congrats paaji!Had goosebumps watchin your movie.U always inspire me n ur movie will nw inspire billions! @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Efky1ML8hI — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) 24 May 2017

Rahul’s opinion about the film was echoed by his team mates to. Shikhar Dhawan was another man who raved about the film. “Loved watching @sachin_rt pajhi’s movie, its amazing. Always lovely meeting him,” he said. Dhawan had brought along his son for the screening.

Loved watching @sachin_rt pajhi’s movie, its amazing. Always lovely meeting him 🤗🙏🏼👌 pic.twitter.com/opyLsqojEN — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 24 May 2017

Here are some of the other tweets from members of the Indian cricket team.

Revived some inexplicable memories today! Attended the premier of Sachin A Billion Dreams, it’s a great story by the great man @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/8v0ic0cI5z — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) 24 May 2017

thank you Sachin Sir for inspiring everyone Indian @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/HvrLHwh0Qz — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) 24 May 2017

The movie now releases on May 26, 2017. India on the other hand, play their first warm up match against New Zealand before taking on Pakistan in their opening ICC Champions Trophy match on June 4.

