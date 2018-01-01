Sabbir Rahman loses Bangladesh contract for assaulting fan

Sabbir Rahman has been banned from Bangladeshi domestic cricket for six months. Sabbir Rahman has been banned from Bangladeshi domestic cricket for six months.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board stripped Sabbir Rahman of his national contract as punishment for assaulting a fan in a domestic first class game in Bangladesh, according to Cricbuzz.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board came down heavily on Sabbir Rahman for assaulting a fan during a first-class match in Rajshahi. He has been stripped of the national contract, has been imposed a fine of over Rs 15 lakh. He has also been banned from domestic cricket for six months.

Rahman plays for Rajshahi Division in Bangladesh’s National Cricket League. The incident occured in their match against Dhaka Metropolis when Sabbir lost his cool after a fan ‘made a noise’ directed at him during one of the innings breaks. He is reported to have taken permission from the on-field umpires and confronted the fan behind the sight screen that led to an altercation.

The incident was seen by the reserve umpire initially, who later reported it to the match referee. Cricbuzz reports that when match referee Showkatur Rahman called him to investigate the incident, Sabbir decided to behave roughly with him. Showkatur later reported the incident to BCB’s cricket operations committee chairman Akram Khan for taking appropriate steps as the case was dealing with a cricketer of current national set-up, who are managed largely by the BCB cricket operation.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd