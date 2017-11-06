Sabbir Rahman fined 50 percent match fee after abusing umpire in BPL 2017

Sabbir Rahman scored only three runs in his team Sylhet Sixers’ win over Comilla Victorians but he was fined half of his match fee for verbally abusing on-field umpire on Sunday.
The incident happened when the match got over and the players were exchanging greetings. Sabbir abused umpire Mahfuzur Rahman Litu, according to a report on Cricbuzz. The report also added that the batsman was seen abusing the umpire when he was adjudged LBW on three of Mohammad Nabi.
“He’s committed a Level 2 offence,” match referee Debroboto Paul told Cricbuzz on Monday. “Fifty percent of his match fee has been cut, along with [the player being given] three demerits points.”
This was Sixers’ second game of BPL 2017 and they won it after chasing down a target of 146 runs. While it was a tense chase, the Sixers’ won the game on the penultimate ball of the match.
