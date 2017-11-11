S Sreesanth should wait patiently, key is not to lose confidence: Mohammed Azharuddin

Sreesanth, who was charged with spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League, saw his life ban restored by Kerala High Court. Sreesanth, who was charged with spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League, saw his life ban restored by Kerala High Court.

As tainted India pacer S Sreesanth continues his legal battle with the BCCI, former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin has a word of advice for the fiery speedster. Deeming the Kerala lad as one of the most talented pacers in the circuit, Azhar has asked Sreesanth to remain patient and not lose confidence.

Speaking to a radio station in Dubai, Azharuddin said, “Sreesanth is one of the most talented Indian pace bowlers. The doors of the Indian team have not been shut on him. Sree should come clean and wait patiently. The key is not to lose confidence.”

Sreesanth, who was charged with spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League, saw his life ban restored by Kerala High Court after it was revoked in August. After which the pacer went to say that he is mulling the option of appealing to the Supreme Court.

“That is the only option left with me, to approach the Supreme Court. At the end of the day, my life, except cricket is going really well. I will fight for my right. It is not just about playing for the country, but it is about getting the respect back,” PTI quoted Sreesanth. Sreesanth had even gone on to declare the court’s verdict as “the worst decision ever.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Sreesanth has found a voice of support in Mohammed Azharuddin. Earlier Azhar had also claimed that if the 33-year-old was handled better he would not have gone down the road he did.

