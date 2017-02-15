S Sreesanth slated for return to first division cricket

S Sreesanth’s international career was jeopardized when he was charged for spot-fixing during the IPL 6 in 2013. S Sreesanth’s international career was jeopardized when he was charged for spot-fixing during the IPL 6 in 2013.

After a gap of nearly nearly four years S Sreesanth is all set to return to the playing field. The tainted Indian pacer, who got involved in a match-fixing scandal, is set to represent Ernakulam Cricket Club in a first division two-day game starting on the 19th of February. This means that Sreesanth has decided to ignore the orders by the BCCI. He also launched a scathing attack on the BCCI for its hard-handedness.

After the BCCI refused to issue a No Objection Certificate that would allow him to play club cricket in Scotland, the 34-year-old decided to come out and put his views in the public forum.

“When there is no official letter stating my life ban then why will the umpires stop me from playing? All that I have received is a suspension letter when I was in Tihar jail. A suspension letter is valid only for 90 days. The BCCI has announced about my life ban only in the media. There is no official correspondence till date. I was stupid to have not played cricket for this long. The way I have been ill-treated is probably even worse than a terrorist.” he was quoted by Hindustan Times.

It may be recalled here that Sreesanth’s international career was jeopardized when he was charged for spot-fixing during the IPL 6 in 2013.

Though on July 25, 2015, a trial court in Delhi quashed all charges against the pacer and declared him free of all charges, the BCCI still did not lift the life ban they imposed on him after the spot-fixing charges.

It seems like Sreesanth can now get back to playing competitive cricket as he also has his state association’s backing. They were reports that the Kerala Cricket Association had sent a letter asking BCCI to lift the ban.

As of now there is no response from the BCCI. but it will be expected to release a statement on the matter soon.