Latest News

S Sreesanth questions BCCI’s decision to appeal against Kerala High Court order

Tainted fast bowler S Sreesanth has taken a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India after the board insisted on appealing against the Kerala High Court order of lifting the ban on the right-arm quicker bowler.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 11, 2017 4:24 pm
S Sressanth, S Sressanth ban, Rajasthan Royals, BCCI, spot-fixing, sports news, cricket, Indian Express The Kerala High Court earlier, lifted the life ban on Sreesanth. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Tainted fast bowler S Sreesanth has taken a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India after the board insisted on appealing against the Kerala High Court order of lifting the ban on the right-arm quicker bowler. Sreesanth on his Twitter handle made back to back tweets that said, “the board is firm on its zero tolerance policy on corruption and match-fixing,” he added.@bcci office?? Then what about csk and Rajasthan?”

The second tweet read, “C mon @bcci this is worst u can do to anyone that too who is proven innocent not just once but again and again..don’t know why u doing this?”

 

Sreesanth last played in an IPL 2013 game against Kings XI Punjab and has been out of action since then.

 

“We don’t agree with the order. It definitely needs to be challenged and within a week the appeal would be filed in the Kerala High Court. “We were always clear on this case as the board is firm on its zero tolerance policy on corruption and match-fixing,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Sreesanth along with two other Rajasthan Royals players were banned for life for being allegedly involved in betting and spot-fixing scandal but on Wednesday the Kerala High Court lifted the ban on Sreesanth.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 10, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 22 -->
24
Zone B - Match 22
FT
29
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengaluru Bulls (29-24)
Aug 11, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 23 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 23
Aug 12, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 24 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 24

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 