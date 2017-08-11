S Sreesanth questions BCCI’s decision to appeal against Kerala High Court order

The Kerala High Court earlier, lifted the life ban on Sreesanth. (Source: PTI) The Kerala High Court earlier, lifted the life ban on Sreesanth. (Source: PTI)

Tainted fast bowler S Sreesanth has taken a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India after the board insisted on appealing against the Kerala High Court order of lifting the ban on the right-arm quicker bowler. Sreesanth on his Twitter handle made back to back tweets that said, “the board is firm on its zero tolerance policy on corruption and match-fixing,” he added.@bcci office?? Then what about csk and Rajasthan?”

The second tweet read, “C mon @bcci this is worst u can do to anyone that too who is proven innocent not just once but again and again..don’t know why u doing this?”

Sreesanth last played in an IPL 2013 game against Kings XI Punjab and has been out of action since then.

“We don’t agree with the order. It definitely needs to be challenged and within a week the appeal would be filed in the Kerala High Court. “We were always clear on this case as the board is firm on its zero tolerance policy on corruption and match-fixing,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Sreesanth along with two other Rajasthan Royals players were banned for life for being allegedly involved in betting and spot-fixing scandal but on Wednesday the Kerala High Court lifted the ban on Sreesanth.

