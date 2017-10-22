My words were misinterpreted, would like to play for T-20 leagues in other countries: S Sreesanth

S Sreesanth has questioned the integrity of the BCCI. (Source: File) S Sreesanth has questioned the integrity of the BCCI. (Source: File)

After the division bench of the Kerala High Court revoked the ban on pacer S Sreesanth, the tainted Indian fast bowler had been quoted saying that he is not ready to give up without a fight and is also looking at options of playing for another country. However, clearing the air on the above statement, Sreesanth has said that he had been a bit emotional since the judgment was passed and had been misinterpreted and all he wanted to imply was that he would play in T20 leagues across the globe.

“I was a bit emotional and got carried away that day. What I meant was that cricket is important to me. That I would play for T-20 leagues in other countries. In Dubai, there is a T-10, for example. I was approached by these team owners to play when the ban was lifted. My words were misinterpreted.”, he said while talking to the Times of India.

Revealing his next course of action, Sreesanth said, “The matter is in the court now. I am waiting for the order to reach me. Once I get it in black and white, I will consult my legal team and take the next step. I will keep fighting. But I still believe in the judiciary and I hope I get justice. If I could wait for four-and-half years, why not a little more?”

Commenting on his innocence and the entire fiasco, the right -arm pacer said, “See, I love cricket and am the last person who would get involved in something like spot-fixing. Anyone who knows me will think twice before coming to me with such an offer. Because I don’t even listen to the captain before I play a match. I wouldn’t agree to do it even for Rs 100 crore. Also, when you represent the country and play good cricket, you also get plenty of advertisements. The IPL was going on too, so you get to make more than enough for your lifetime, for two or three generations even! Why should I cheat for Rs 10 or 15 lakh?”

When asked about the corruption prevalent within crickets governing body in India, he said, “The BCCI is talking about zero tolerance to corruption, what about the organisation itself? The SC had found them guilty! The Lodha Committee had asked for a transformation in the BCCI, even in its very constitution. But they opposed it and are still fighting against it. That shows how much the BCCI respects a court order. But in my case they are respecting the court order! It’s very strange. I have no idea who or what are the powers behind this new ruling against me. There were 13 names who were accused along with me. No one spoke about them and the BCCI even pleaded with the court not to mention the names, as it will malign the game of cricket. I was also just an accused, like them. But I went to jail and my family, state and the cricket loving public across the globe suffered. I came out of it completely clean but they still keep talking about evidence, something which I had cleared point by point with the court.

