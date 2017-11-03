S Sreesanth may approach Supreme Court to lift BCCI-imposed life ban

BCCI had banned the pacer for his alleged involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal. (Source: Express Archives) BCCI had banned the pacer for his alleged involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal. (Source: Express Archives)

S Sreesanth has stated that he would approach the Supreme Court in a last ditch effort to lift the BCCI life ban that was recently upheld by the Kerala High Court. Accordting to PTI, Sreesanth said that going to the apex court is the “only option” left with him. “It is not just about playing for the country, but it is about getting the respect back,” he is quoted as saying.

BCCI had banned the pacer for his alleged involvement in the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal. Sreesanth had slammed the verdict that cancelled his ban, which came just a month after the court had waved it off in a series of tweets. He went on to say that there were “13 others” accused at the time but those players are “still playing very good cricket at very good level.”

Sreesanth had been a regular in the Indian Premier League playing for Rajasthan Royals and was part of the Indian national squad up until then. The Kerala High Court, in squashing the order uplifting the ban on the pacer, stated that a writ court could only scrutinise if the BCCI’s investigation processs was fair but not the merit of the punishment. The court, it observed, could not “appelate” power over the BCCI and in doing so, it oversteps the limits of its judicial review.

