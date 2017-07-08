S Sreesanth gears up for on screen debut, see pic

S Sreesanth is all set for his debut on the movie screen with his upcoming flick, Team 5. S Sreesanth is all set for his debut on the movie screen with his upcoming flick, Team 5.

After his exploits in the cricket field, former Indian pacer S Sreesanth is all set for his debut on the movie screen with his upcoming flick, Team 5. Sreesanth’s movie involves the story of five professional racers and their lives and it will be released on 14th of July. Sharing the news of Twitter Sreesanth shared an image of the film.

Earlier, Sreesanth had spoken to the media and spoken about his film, where he said, “The plot of the film is probably closest to Telugu nativity so I expect ‘Team 5’ to do better in the Telugu market.”

While Sreesanth is trying his luck in the movies there are still talks of his return to the cricket field. Recently, former Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) president TC Mathew stated that despite being banned Sreesanth can still make an international comeback. But for that he needs speaks to interim president Vinod Rai.

In an interview with Manorama, Mathew said, “If Ashish Nehra can return to the national side at the age of 37, then Sreesanth too can make it. The 33-year-old Sreesanth is still a terrific bowler and he is undergoing rigorous training.”

Sreesanth, who got involved in a match-fixing scandal in the IPL, was reported for a return to cricket this year when he was set to represent Ernakulam Cricket Club in a first division two-day game.

But prior to that Sreesanth was supposed to play club cricket in Scotland. However, the BCCI refused to hand issue a No Objection Certificate. This led to an outburst where Sreesanth while speaking to Hindustan Times, said, “When there is no official letter stating my life ban then why will the umpires stop me from playing? All that I have received is a suspension letter when I was in Tihar jail. A suspension letter is valid only for 90 days. The BCCI has announced about my life ban only in the media. There is no official correspondence till date. I was stupid to have not played cricket for this long. The way I have been ill-treated is probably even worse than a terrorist.”

