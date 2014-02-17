Ryder misses World T20 squad cut

Jesse Ryder has been omitted from New Zealand’s squad for next month’s World Twenty20 tournament in Bangladesh after being fined for a late-night drinking binge prior to the first Test against India last week.

Ryder was seen drinking in Auckland bars with teammate Doug Bracewell in the early hours of the morning before the Test. Both players accepted a charge of misconduct and were fined.

Ryder was then omitted from the New Zealand squad for the second Test against India that began in Wellington on Friday. His place on the Twenty20 squad taken by the part-time spinner Kane Williamson, who is considered a possible asset on Bangladesh’s slow pitches.

NZcoach Mike Hesson has said that Ryder was likely to face more serious repercussions because he had lost the trust of the New Zealand selectors. The drinking binge was just the latest incident of misconduct involving Ryder in recent years. Both he and Bracewell were suspended for one match in February 2012 after becoming involved in an altercation with bar patrons after a one-day match against South Africa in Napier.

The left hander then took a two-year break from Test cricket to tackle personal and fitness issues, including a continuing battle with alcohol. He returned to the New Zealand team after 22 months for its one-day international series against West Indies in December and January.

Two other spin bowling options were also included in the Twenty20 squad — Roneel Hira and Anton Devcich. —AP

NZ squad: B McCullum (C), C Anderson, T Boult, A Devcich, M Guptill, R Hira, M McClenaghan, N McCullum, K Mills, C Munro, J Neesham, L Ronchi (WK), T Southee, R Taylor, K Williamson.

