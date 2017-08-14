‘Ruthless performance’, India’s clean-sweep win hailed on social media

India clinched the three-match Test series 3-0 after beating Sri Lanka in the third Test. (Source: AP) India clinched the three-match Test series 3-0 after beating Sri Lanka in the third Test. (Source: AP)

India thumped Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs to clean sweep the three-match series in Pallekele. After enforcing a follow-on, Indian bowlers bundled out the hosts for to register a win in the match. Sri Lanka had a dismal start to the day’s play when R Ashwin got the first breakthrough after he dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne. On the other side, Mohammad Shami continued with his form in this Test and picked two quick wickets to push the home side on backfoot.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out to lose the match. Ashwin picked a four-for, Shami scalped three while Umesh Yadav got a couple. Here’s what pundits have to say about India’s whitewash win over Sri Lanka.

Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳 Wonderful to see the ruthless performance from the top ranked side. Some great performances 👍 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/xtA4AsTeEv — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 14 August 2017

What an amazing win! Couldn’t have asked for a better way to end the test series. Great going guys. Keep rocking! #Whitewash #INDvSL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 14 August 2017

What a fabulous way to end the test series! A big hug to the entire team for their outstanding performance. Good luck for the ODI series! pic.twitter.com/HaXfI7dPwo — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 August 2017

As easy a series win as is possible to have and that means lots and lots for Sri Lankan cricket to think about. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 14 August 2017

Sri Lanka have gone from bad to worse this series. Appalling in 3rd Test appalling. Demands heads must roll, but how many?! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 14 August 2017

W W W D W W W D W D W W W D W W W W W L W D W W W W India’s record since losing the Galle Test in 2015

20 wins, 1 loss, 5 draws#SLvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) 14 August 2017

