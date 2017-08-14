Latest News

‘Ruthless performance’, India’s clean-sweep win hailed on social media

India thumped Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs to clean sweep the three-match series in Pallekele. After enforcing a follow-on, Indian bowlers bundled out the hosts for to register a win in the match.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 14, 2017 3:16 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, sports news, cricket, Indian Express India clinched the three-match Test series 3-0 after beating Sri Lanka in the third Test. (Source: AP)
India thumped Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs to clean sweep the three-match series in Pallekele. After enforcing a follow-on, Indian bowlers bundled out the hosts for to register a win in the match. Sri Lanka had a dismal start to the day’s play when R Ashwin got the first breakthrough after he dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne. On the other side, Mohammad Shami continued with his form in this Test and picked two quick wickets to push the home side on backfoot.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out to lose the match. Ashwin picked a four-for, Shami scalped three while Umesh Yadav got a couple. Here’s what pundits have to say about India’s whitewash win over Sri Lanka.

 

 

 

 

 

 

