Ashes 2017: Mitchell Marsh returns to Australia squad for Perth Test

After winning the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide, Australia are set to pack up more power punch to their bowling line up for the third Test at Perth. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been called up to the 13-man squad, with seamer Chadd Sayers making way for him. The Western Australia captain will join the forces of pacers Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, in a bid to further pose problems to struggling English batting line up.

But whether the 26-year old will be included in the first team remains doubtful with his brother Shaun Marsh scoring the match-winning century. The left-hand batsman was awarded the Man of the Match for scoring an unbeaten 126 runs in the first innings. He remained the only centurion at Adelaide in the Test. With his form, Marsh’s place in the team is almost certain in the third Test.

Peter Handscomb, who has failed to spark in the entire series, with scores of 14, 36 and 12 in three innings, could make way for Mitchell at Perth. The right-hand batsman has not been in his best form and has scored just 498 runs in 10 first-class matches at an average of 27.67.

Marsh was away from cricket after injuring his shoulder during the final Test against India in March. Being a captain of Western Australia, his experience of playing at WACA may come in handy for the Aussies.

Australia – Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird.

