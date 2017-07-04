Russell Domingo re-applies for South Africa coach’s job

Russell Domingo applies for head coach’s job. (Source: AP) Russell Domingo applies for head coach’s job. (Source: AP)

South Africa’s present coach Rusell Domingo who will end his tenure with the team after their tour of England has confirmed that he has re-applied for the job as per a report by ESPNcricinfo.

“I have forwarded my application form and I have gone through an interview,” Domingo said.

Domingo though has highlighted some of the things before making himself available for re-appointment.

“No.1, family life, which is important. No.2, the performance of the team, which is obviously important. And then whether you feel you’re the right guy to take the team forward, whether the team’s showing signs of improvement in all formats,” he said.

“There’s a lot I’d like to achieve with this side – an ICC event is a big thing for us,” he said. “We’ve also started the process of rebuilding our Test side. We’re still not where we need to be, we’ve got our ranking back up but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” he added.

Talking about the process and other candidates, Domingo emphasised that such things aren’t in his hands.

“I’ll be honest with you, if that is it, then so be it. It’s cool. It’s out of my control. It’s not something I go to bed thinking about or wake up in the morning thinking about,” he said. “It’s not something that generally affects me. I can’t comment on what the particular feeling is towards how people are seeing the process. It’s out of my control. It’s not the way I see it, and the way I see it is that there’s due process that needs to take place. They need to decide if I’m the right guy to take the team forward and so be it. That’s how it is.”

Mentioning about the importance of support from the players, he said this is the most crucial thing for being successful.

“Player support is massively important. The most important support you need is from your players,” Domingo said. “We work with these players day in, day out. I’ve loved my time working with them and, obviously, by the support they’ve shown they’ve enjoyed what we’ve offered the team. That is satisfying.”

Earlier, as per a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket South Africa nominated former coaches, Gary Kirsten and Eric Simons, to recommend the suitable candidate for the position of head coach for the South African side.

Russell started off with South African side during ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and later he renewed his contract thrice. Under Doming’s guidance, the Proteas side made it to the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2015 where they lost to New Zealand to bow out of the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd