Russel Arnold predicts India won’t pull another whitewash in ODIs, gets trolled by VVS Laxman

The ODI series between India and Sri Lanka is set to start from December 10. (AP)

When Virat Kohli-led India visited Sri Lanka earlier this year, the “Men in Blues” proved their dominance in every format. After beating Sri Lanka 3-0 in Test series at home, India also whitewashed ODIs and T20s series and went on to register a 9-0 result across all the three formats. Now that the two teams are gearing up to clash in another ODI series, albeit this time on Indian soil, many are predicting a similar result.

Except, perhaps, cricketer-turned-commentator Russel Arnold, who believes Sri Lanka will be able to avoid a whitewash, just like they did in Test series. In a tweet, the former Sri Lankan allrounder said, “So Test series ends 1-0 and I can promise you the ODI’s wont end 5-0 like it did a few months ago!!!”

But Arnold made a mistake in his tweet which was spotted by none other than his fellow commentator VVS Laxman. Replying to the Sri Lankan, the former Indian batsman said, “Sure Russel, it won’t in a 3 match series. This prediction won’t fail.”

Sure Russel , it won’t in a 3 match series. This prediction won’t fail. http://t.co/zhJTlwUV92 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 8 December 2017

The upcoming ODI series between the two teams which will start from December 10 is not a 5-match tournament, but a 3-match series. Laxman was quick to point out Arnold’s mistake, though he did it in a cheeky manner.

Apart from the three-match ODI series, India and Sri Lanka will also compete in a 3-match T20 series, which will start on December 20. The 1-0 victory in Test series has boosted the confidence of the visitors, especially after the resistance shown by the batsmen in the final Test at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. The Dinesh Chandimal-led side will hope that they can go on to put up a similar fight in the shorter formats and avoid another whitewash.

