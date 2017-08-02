Rubel Hossain fit after surgery, begins training with Bangladesh squad

Rubel Hossain is training with Bangladesh squad in Mirpur. Rubel Hossain is training with Bangladesh squad in Mirpur.

Bangladesh have been training hard with the extended Test squad for the home series against Australia. Now, they have been boosted by the return of fast bowler Rubel Hossain who has resumed his training. Hossian, one of the most experienced bowlers for Bangladesh at Test level, will like to reclaim his position in the Test squad that plays Australia later this month.

Hossain is making a comeback to the team after a surgery on his jaw. He collided with a door during the Champions Trophy in England. He suffered the injury after the semi-final against India. But now he is fully fit.

“I am fully fit now and bowled off a full run-up today,” Hossain said. “There is still a lot of time. Yes, I missed a few sessions but I will try to cover it.”

Hossain was part of Bangladesh Test squad which played New Zealand in January. He is now working with former West Indies great Courtnet Walsh who is also Bangladesh’s bowling coach.

“I had a few breaks in my career which has been the main reason why I am yet to establish my place in the Test side, as you see my performance in Test cricket is not that good,” Hossain said.

“I also know the reasons and I am working hard to overcome those and trying to improve myself as a bowler in the longer format as well. “I can learn many things from (Walsh) because his Test record is outstanding. I will work to learn the craft of how I can maintain a good line and length and how I can be successful against the big teams.”

Walsh has recevied praise from all quarters for his work with Bangladesh pacers especially Mustafizur Rahman, who is coming back after a shoulder injury. With Hossain, Walsh has improved his surprise delivery.

Hossain bowls a slower delivery that gets an amazing dip because there are no rotational motion on the ball after the bowlers drops it with his fingertips. This type of delivery is getting the name of ‘butterfly’ because it floats to the batsman.

“I bowled with a different action against New Zealand and I will try it in the next matches,” he said. “It’s okay now, I will also do it in the (Bangladesh Premier League T20 competition) and in the South Africa series if I get the chance.”

