Rs 6000-crore mark breached: Bidding war hots up in race for BCCI broadcast rights

Bidding for the media rights of India’s home games has crossed the Rs 6,000-crore mark, with broadcast rivals Star and Sony raising the stakes on day two of BCCI’s e-auction.

Bidding stopped at Rs 6032.5 crore, a staggering 56 per cent more than what BCCI had sold the rights to Star for in 2012. This takes the per match value to Rs 59.16 for 102 international games across three formats of the game. It was previously Rs 43 crore per match between 2012-18.

“This is the power of Indian cricket. It can resist any kind of negativity, administrative mess and even bigger controversies. The potential bidders know that in India, only one sport can give you proper return on investment. We don’t know who has the top bid but the pattern indicates that all three are still in the race if you see the bid amounts,” a senior BCCI official, who is tracking the auction, told PTI today.

The BCCI brass is now hoping the bids would breach the Rs 7000 crore mark, resulting in windfall earnings for the cricket body.

“Every bidder has its threshold. They are slowly reaching that point. If it reaches Rs 7000 crore, it will be another landmark financial deal for Indian cricket,” said the official.

A clear winner is likely to emerge late on Thursday afternoon.

The day started with top GCR bid of Rs 4442 crore. Subsequently, some of the top bids were Rs 4565.20 crore, Rs 5488.30 crore, Rs 5748 crore. It breached Rs 6000 crore mark (Rs 6001 crore) at around 4:30 pm before closing at 6032.5 crore, minutes before the cut-off time of 6 pm. Reliance’s Jio, one of the new entrants to this year’s auction, are also in the run for the digital broadcast rights.

