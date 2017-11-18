Rotation policy should continue… it keeps the bowlers fresh: India bowling coach Bharat Arun

Both R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami were not picked for India’s recent limited overs series. (Source: PTI) Both R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami were not picked for India’s recent limited overs series. (Source: PTI)

India bowling coach Bharat Arun returned for another stint with the senior team after Ravi Shastri was appointed the head coach earlier this year. Arun had worked with the team a couple of years ago and has seen the growth of the bowlers, especially seamers from close quarters. In an interview with bcci.tv, Arun talks said this is the most versatile bowling attack India has ever had.

“I am honoured to be a part of this Indian team. It just feels like you’ve never left this team. There was a year’s gap, but having worked earlier with the same team and coming back again this year feels like you’re home again. What I make of this team is that it is probably one of the most versatile bowling attacks India has ever had. Extremely talented, which could suit any conditions,” said Arun.

The bowling coach listed what makes each India seamer, part of the Test set-up, unique. He added that all bowlers operate at a decent pace and gives them an extra edge in the middle.

“If you look at the four fast bowlers we have, each one is very unique. Umesh Yadav is very good with the new ball and the old ball as he reverses it well. Ishant Sharma has got the extra bounce, which makes him that potent. Mohammed Shami has one of the best seam positions in world cricket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can move the ball both ways and they all do it at a very good pace, which is close to 140 plus all the time. That makes each one of them extremely potent,” said Arun.

He didn’t forget the three spinners R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and young Kuldeep Yadav.

“The fact that we have Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the Test matches who are amongst the top 5 spinners in the world. They are backed up by Kuldeep Yadav who’s an upcoming and talented bowler. So, this augurs very well for the Indian team,” said Arun.

Talking more about his role, Arun said it’s more about empowering the bowlers. He relies a lot on videos and gives the bowlers feedback after effective use of technology.

“My job is to give feedback to the players, most often what they are actually doing compared to what they think they are doing; they are two different things. So, my job is to bridge that gap and the way you do it is by empowering them, make them more aware of what they are doing. Their arm positions, their body positions, release and things like that for which I effectively use videos to give them the feedback and once they understand those positions well, it’s very easy for them to get back to their basics,” said Arun.

India have staged plenty of memorable performances with the ball in both ODIs and Tests since Arun returned to the coaching set-up. For the coach, the effort in Kandy Test, on a placid wicket, tops the list followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s spell against Australia in the Kolkata ODI.

“On the basis of recent spells, I would say that the Test match in Kandy against Sri Lanka when the fast bowlers bowled on a placid wicket, they looked really quick. Especially, Shami and Umesh Yadav. They were brilliant and in fact, the Sri Lankan team said that for a minute they thought they were playing in England. Shami was clocking 145 plus throughout and that is probably one of the best spells that I have seen him bowl. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s spell against Australia in the ODI here in Kolkata. These would probably be my pick of the spells,” said Arun.

India are continuing with different set of bowlers in ODIs and Tests and Arun said the rotation policy will continue as it helps to keep the bowlers fresh.

“Yes, it should continue as it has worked very well for us as it keeps the bowlers fresh. It’s not easy to play all forms of the game and remain fresh throughout. It gives specialist bowlers a chance to perform in each format and this way, we also have a great pool of bowlers to choose from and they could fill in for the gap anytime we want them to,” said Arun.

