Ross Whiteley hits six sixes in an over in Natwest T20 Blast

The NatWest T20 Blast on Sunday saw Worcestershire’s Ross Whiteley hit six sixes in an over against Yorkshire in a high-scoring clash at Headingley. Left-hander Whiteley hit left-arm spinner Karl Carver over the ropes six times in the 16th over the chase. The also included a wide.

Yorkshire rode on David Willey’s 55-ball century and went on to post 233 for the loss of six overs from 20 overs after being invited to bat. Worcestershire were not in the game but then Whiteley took six sixes and took the score to 173 for 4. He was finally dismissed for 65 off 26 balls. This innings could not save his team from suffering a 37-run defeat.

Sheffield-born Whiteley is only the ninth person to hit six sixes in world cricket. Whiteley said: “It was the right time in the game for me to go for it. It was all or nothing. Unfortunately for the bowler it was a short boundary on the leg-side.

“I had the mentality that I was going to go for it before I got in. I hit the first out of the screws and needed to keep going for the team, not for that achievement. It’s something I never really thought I’d do in professional cricket.

“Personal milestone are great, but it’s hard to get away from the defeat. It’s pretty tough to take. We’ve lost four out of five and are right down at the bottom. Obviously we have to bounce back. There’s no reason why we can’t.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd