Ross Whiteley does a Yuvraj Singh, hits six sixes in UK’s NatWest T20 Blast; watch video

Worcestershire’s Ross Whiteley smashed six sixes in an over after Yorkshire rode on David Willey’s knock of 118 to post a total of 233. Despite Whiteley’s feat, Worcestershire could not cross the line and lost by 37 runs.

Chasing a mammoth total, Whiteley hit left-arm spinner Karl Carver over the ropes six times in the 16th over. Hard-hitting by the left-handed batsman took Worcestershire’s score to 172. But, he fell for 65 off 26 balls and his side posted 196/7.

In his innings of 26 balls, Whiteley smashed two fours and eight sixes. Earlier, in Worcestershire’s innings, opener Joe Clarke smashed a 32-ball 51 before giving away his wicket to Adil Rashid.

Whiteley became the sixth player to achieve the feat. He joins Gary Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Jordan Clark, who have done the same in either first-class, 50-overs or T20 cricket.

“It was the right time in the game for me to go for it. It was all or nothing. Unfortunately for the bowler, t was a short boundary on the leg-side. I had the mentality that I was going to go for it before I got in. I hit the first out of the screws and needed to keep going for the team, not for that achievement. It’s something I never really thought I’d do in professional cricket.”

Despite his personal feat, the 28-year old says a victory for the team would have been an icing on the cake. “Personal milestones are great, but it’s hard to get away from the defeat. It’s pretty tough to take. We’ve lost four out of five and are right down at the bottom.”

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale said captain Tim Bresnan — Gale’s brother-in-law — had bowled Carver at the wrong stage of the innings.

“I blame poor captaincy for that,” Gale said. “He shouldn’t have bowled him at that part of the game. I felt for Karl, he’s got a good record in T20 cricket and he’ll bounce back. Ross nearly did it a few years back against us. It was good striking.”

