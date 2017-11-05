Ross Taylor takes ‘darji’ banter with Virender Sehwag to Trivandrum

Ross Taylor took a picture outside a tailor’s shop in Rajkot. (Source: Instagram) Ross Taylor took a picture outside a tailor’s shop in Rajkot. (Source: Instagram)

Ross Taylor is included in the New Zealand squad for the on-going T20 series against India but he has yet to be named in the team after first two contests. In Rajkot, following a 40-run win, New Zealand levelled matters in the three-match series. Taylor didn’t feature in the contest which was dominated, on the most part, by Colin Munro.

However, that didn’t prevent Taylor from continuing his banter with former India opener and skipper Virender Sehwag. The duo have been engaging in humorous conversation, in Hindi, over Taylor’s name. Sehwag had started it all by focusing on Taylors’ name and its phonetic resemblance to tailor which translates to ‘darji’ in Urdu.

After the first ODI of the three-match-series which India won 2-1, Sehwag said, “Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders . #indvsnz” to which Taylor quipped, “Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ….happy Diwali”.

It continued with Sehwag replying, “Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting :)” and Taylor asking, “Has your Darji not done a good job this Diwali 😜?”. Sehwag continued the conversation by complimenting Taylors’ partnership stitching skills. “No one can match up to your high standards of stitching Darji ji , whether it is a pant or a partnership @RossLTaylor”, he commented further.

On Sunday he posted on Instagram a picture outside a tailor’s shop and wrote, “@virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi… Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ (After the match in Rajkot, tailor’s shop is closed. Next stitching in Trivandrum. Do come!)”.

The decider will be played in Trivandrum on Tuesday with the T20 series, like the ODI series, going down to the wire.

