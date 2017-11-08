Ross Taylor reveals names of those who helped him with Hindi in Twitter banter with Virender Sehwag

Ross Taylor (centre) has always enjoyed his trips to India, whether it is during the IPL or International tours. (Source: Instagram) Ross Taylor (centre) has always enjoyed his trips to India, whether it is during the IPL or International tours. (Source: Instagram)

New Zealand lost a hard-fought three-match T20I series against India after falling six runs short in the final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Earlier in the ODI series as well, the visitors put up a strong challenge but were unable to register their first ever ODI series win in India.

Signing off from India, the New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Wednesday shared a post on his official Instagram account with a picture, including his teammate Ish Sodhi and staff member Dev.

The picture was captioned, “As always India it was a pleasure. FYI – the two responsible for helping me with banter with @virendersehwag are here in this photo, thanks, Dev and @ic3_odi, signing off with one last message: Dhullai aur Silaai Anne waale samay mein jaari rahegi ☺️#India #indvnz #Mumbai #darji.”

Taylor thanked his Indian origin staff member and teammate who helped him in the Twitter banter against Virender Sehwag in the past few days by replying to his messages in Hindi. Sehwag and Taylor recently indulged in some healthy arguments on Twitter, which became famous all over social media, enjoyed by the fans as well.

Taylor was impressive in the ODI series against India with 155 runs in three matches. His solid 95-run knock in the first ODI which also included a match-winning fourth-wicket partnership of 200 runs with Tom Latham gave visitors an upper hand over the in-form hosts.

