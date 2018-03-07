Ross Taylor battles injury to slam heroic 181, helps New Zealand beat England

Ross Taylor was awarded the man of the match for his magnificent knock. Ross Taylor was awarded the man of the match for his magnificent knock.

Ross Taylor’s career-best 181 not out helped New Zealand beat England by five wickets at Dunedin on Wednesday. The Kiwi middle-order batsman’s swashbuckling innings came off just 147 deliveries and was laced with 17 fours and six huge sixes. This was also the second hundred of the series for Ross Taylor. Courtesy of his fantastic effort New Zealand have levelled the one-day series at 2-2 and the final ODI takes place in Christchurch on Friday.

Taylor’s heroic knock came at a time when his team needed it the most. Chasing a daunting target of 336 New Zealand were reeling at 2/2. Along with Tom Latham, he forged a crucial 187-run stand to bring the Kiwi’s back into the game. In the latter part of the innings, the home side did lose a few wickets but Taylor held the fort at one end. New Zeland ultimately romped with three balls to spare and six wickets in hand.

Reflecting on his innings, a satisfied Taylor said, “It was nice to be there at the end. I batted okay in Hamilton but I got out. I had some cramps. A lot of guys came in and there were a lot of little partnerships – with Latham and Williamson. de Grandhomme scored quickly and took a lot of pressure off me. While chasing such a total, you just want to set yourself small goals and give yourself a chance. Just had to take it as deep as possible even though we were at a disadvantage in the beginning of our innings.

