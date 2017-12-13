Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh in tears after he hits 3rd double hundred, watch video

Ritika Sajdeh was in the stands to witness the historic occasion. (Source: Hotstar) Ritika Sajdeh was in the stands to witness the historic occasion. (Source: Hotstar)

Rohit Sharma celebrated his second wedding anniversary in grand style by slamming his third ODI double hundred in Mohali. To celebrate the special occasion with her husband, wife Ritika Sajdeh was in the stands to witness the historic moment. Throughout the match, Ritika seemed increasingly nervous as the camera kept panning towards her and when Sharma finally reached the milestone and blew a kiss to his wife, she was left in tears of joy.

Rohit Sharma was in phenomenal form on Wednesday as he brought up his third ODI double century. While he began cautiously at the start of the innings, the onslaught on the Lankan bowlers began after he reached his 16th ODI hundred. While his first hundred came off 115 balls, his next one came in just 36 deliveries. In his unbeaten knock of 208 Sharma hit an astounding 12 sixes and 13 fours.

Rohit Sharma has also hit the most number of sixes (41) in a year in ODI’s for India. He is also the first batsman to hit a dozen sixes twice in an innings. Incidentally, this was also Rohit’s sixth one-day hundred in the 2017 calendar year. Noticeably he has also scored more than 1200 runs in ODI cricket in 2017.

Rohit Sharma is currently leading India in the ODI and T20 series due to the absence of Virat Kohli and slammed his 200 in 151 balls.

