Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 123 anchors India into ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final

Rohit Sharma continued his fine run with the bat as he scored his 11th ODI hundred in India’s semifinal match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday. Rohit, who is at the verge of scoring 300 plus runs in the tournament, brought up his hundred in style as he hit a six off Mustafizur Rahman’s bowling in the 33rd over. He scored an unbeaten knock of 123 from 129 balls.

The right-hander batsmen, who has scored two double centuries in the 50-overs format, played an anchoring role in India’s chase and didn’t let the pressure build on skipper Virat Kohli, who came in after Dhawan’s dismissal. On his way to the century, Rohit smashed 12 boundaries and a six.

Coming in after a long injury-break, Rohit set the tone for the tournament with his knock of 91 in India’s 124-run win over Pakistan. Later he scored 78 runs against Sri Lanka in a losing cause.

Chasing a modest total of 264, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan put on a 87-run partnership to give India a solid start. The duo missed out of another 100-run stand but the left-right combination is now the best opening pair in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy. In their tournament opener, they shared a 136-run first-wicket partnership. Both Rohit and Shikhar have scored 1195 runs in the ICC tournaments.

Kohli, who joined Rohit in the 15th over, also scored his 42nd ODI fifty and forged an unbeaten 187-run stand with the opener. The Indian skipper has scored 220 runs in four matches.

