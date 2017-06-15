Rohit Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat blocks him on Twitter, here’s why

Sofia Hayat had said five years ago that she would never date Rohit Sharma again as she was “looking for a gentleman.” Sofia Hayat had said five years ago that she would never date Rohit Sharma again as she was “looking for a gentleman.”

British-Indian model Sofia Hayat claimed that she blocked cricketer and ex-boyfriend Rohit Sharma. Hayat had, in 2012, said that she had dated the Indian opener and that it was over and she was now “looking for a gentleman.” Five years later, she posted an image on her Twitter account showing the option of blocking an account superimposed on the handle of Rohit Sharma with the tweet, “So I had to block him in the end..”

So I had to block him in the end.. pic.twitter.com/Vg9sL6wxxW — Sofia Maria Hayat (@sofiahayat) 6 June 2017

Both Hayat and Rohit have moved on from their relationship and are both married. While Hayat married Vlad Stanescu, Rohit Sharma married Ritika Sajdeh in 2015. Ritika has been with Rohit whenever he travelled with the Indian team. She was also with him for his Indian Premier League campaign with Mumbai Indians.

Ok let’s put the rumours to end..yes I dated rohit sharma.. now it’s over.. I wouldn’t date him again..this time I’m looking for a gentleman — Sofia Maria Hayat (@sofiahayat) 28 October 2012

He is currently with the Indian team that are playing the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. India are the defending champions and play Bangladesh in the semi-final. If they win, India will be facing Pakistan a second time in the tournament. It will be one of the rare times when India face Pakistan in the final of an ICC tournament.

