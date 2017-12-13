Rohit Sharma’s 208*: A look at the record knock in numbers

In his innings of 208*, Rohit Sharma struck 13 sixes and 12 fours and became the first player to score a double ton in ODI as captain. In his innings of 208*, Rohit Sharma struck 13 sixes and 12 fours and became the first player to score a double ton in ODI as captain.

Rohit Sharma and his undying hunger to score double hundreds go hand in glove and this phenomenon does not seem like stopping anytime soon. After scoring two of the elusive double centuries, Sharma notched up a record-breaking third one in Mohali on Wednesday. What is more interesting is two of them have come up against Sri Lanka itself and it does seem like the Mumbaikar has developed a special liking towards the Islanders. But with this record-breaking knock, a slew of statistical numbers were broken as new ones took their place. Herein we take a look at some of the milestones that the 30-year-old achieved in his 173rd ODI.

In the list of highest scores in ODI, Rohit Sharma features thrice with scores of 264, 209, 208. He also became the first player to score an ODI double century both as captain and non-captain.

With the mindboggling knock in Mohali, Sharma has three double hundreds to his name while other four batsmen in the list have one each.

Rohit Sharma has also scored the highest score for India in ODIs last 5 years with scores of 209, 264,150,171,208 respectively.

In the list of most 150 plus scores in ODI’s, Rohit Sharma has equaled David Warner and Sachin Tendulkar tally of 5.

Rohit Sharma also has the most number of 180 plus scores in ODIs and is equal with Martin Guptill with two of them.

Rohit Sharma’s feat also saw India cross the 300-plus total for the 100th time in one-day international cricket.

During his unbeaten knock of 208, Rohit Sharma also surpassed the record of the most number of sixes (41) in a year in ODI’s for India. He is also the first batsman to hit a dozen sixes twice in an innings.

Rohit Sharma also became the first player in world cricket to hit three double centuries in List A cricket. He surpassed the record held by Surrey’s Alastair Brown’s who had slammed two of them.

