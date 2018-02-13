Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli and the curious case of seven run-outs

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been run out seven times so far in ODI cricket. (Source: CSA) Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been run out seven times so far in ODI cricket. (Source: CSA)

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the most devastating batsmen in the history of one-day internationals and when they are on song, cricket becomes a treat for the eyes. But of late, the narrative has somewhat changed when the duo bat together as more than runs a lot of drama has been on display. Kohli and Sharma share an unwanted history of running each other out and it went one step further on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth when their partnership was ended by a run out for the seventh time.

Interestingly, Kohli has been dismissed five times while Rohit has been out twice. Amongst Indian pairs getting run out most often, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar top the charts with nine (from 176 stands). Rahul Dravid and Ganguly come second with seven (from 87 stands) while Sharma and Kohli come after with the same number in 62 stands. Among pairs involved in most run outs in ODIs in the last 10 years, Sharma-Kohli (7) stand third after AB de Villiers-Faf du Plessis (8) and Kumar Sangakkara-Tilakratne Dilshan (8).

At St George’s Park, it all happened in the 26th over when Rohit Sharma tapped the ball towards the point region and failed to take off immediately. Skipper Kohli was agile on his feet and a ‘yes-no’ situation saw JP Duminy take advantage of the hesitation and hit the stumps with an underarm throw. A fuming Kohli had to make the walk back to the dressing room which wore a somber look. Later on, Rohit was involved in yet another run-out with Ajinkya Rahane.

But when it comes to the question as to why these two are so often involved in run-outs one should understand the mindset of the two players. While Sharma exudes lazy elegance, Kohli is always the one to keep you on the edge of your seat. However, the Indian skipper should also understand the mindset of his co-batsmen. While stealing the quick ones or two’s increases pressure on the fielding side, sometimes it becomes difficult for his teammates to match his speed and athleticism. Buckling under the pressure, batsmen tend to respond to the skipper even if it is a tight or a wrong call.

But all is not negative for the duo as they also feature third on the list of most 100+ partnerships for India in ODIs with 13 of them (Tendulkar and Ganguly lead with 26).

Another important statistic is that Rohit always scores a hundred when he runs out Kohli. In the last four such instances, Sharma has scored 57, 209, 264 and 124. On Tuesday he once again went on to hit 115.

Previous six instances of Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli run-outs:

Rohit Sharma vs Australia, Bengaluru in 2017

Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan, Edgbaston in 2017

Virat Kohli vs Australia, Brisbane in 2016

Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata in 2014

Virat Kohli vs Australia, Bengaluru in 2013

Virat Kohli vs West Indies, Kingston in 2011

