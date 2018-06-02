Rohit Sharma to become first Indian cricketer to throw ceremonial ‘First Pitch’ for baseball club Seattle Mariners

Rohit Sharma become the first Indian cricketer to be given this honour. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma become the first Indian cricketer to be given this honour. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been invited to throw the ceremonial ‘First Pitch’ by Major League Baseball club Seattle Mariners. Rohit, who is on a three-city US tour, will become the first Indian cricketer to be given this honour.

According to a media release, Rohit will throw the ceremonial ‘First Pitch’ as a pregame activity against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, June 3, at Safeco Field, which is the home ground of Seattle Mariners, at 12.30 pm Pacific Standard Time (1 AM IST, June 4)

The historic ritual of the baseball league in America involves a guest of honour invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch to mark the start of the game, the release further said.

On a US tour as a part of ‘Dash-Legends of Cricket Series’, Rohit will be visiting San Francisco/Bay Area, Seattle and Los Angeles. He will also participate in a series of cricket clinics and fan meet and greets.

During IPL 2018, Rohit added another feather to his cap by becoming the first Indian player to hit 300 sixes in T20s across all tournaments. He, however, failed to take his side Mumbai Indians to the play-offs.

Due to his inconsistent performances in South Africa, Rohit has been dropped from India’s squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, starting June 14.

