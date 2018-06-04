Rohit Sharma throws ceremonial pitch at baseball game for Seattle Mariners, watch video

Rohit Sharma threw the ceremonial pitch for Seattle Mariners. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma threw the ceremonial pitch for Seattle Mariners. (BCCI Photo)

Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the first Indian cricketer to throw the ceremonial ‘first pitch’ for Seattle Mariners in Major League Baseball. The news was shared by Rohit on his Twitter as he posted a photo from the baseball pitch with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. He was invited by Seattle Mariners to throw the ceremonial ‘First Pitch’ at Safeco Field, home ground of Seattle Mariners in the United States.

In his photo, Rohit posed with his wife Ritika and captioned it, “Great fun throwing the first pitch for @Mariners with my lady by my side @SafecoField.”

Rohit Sharma is in the USA after the Indian Premier League in which he did not have the best of outings. The Mumbai Indians captain could only make 286 runs in 14 games at an average of 23.83, including two half-centuries. His team, champions of the league in 2013, 2015 and 2017, finished fifth in the tournament.

Great fun throwing the first pitch for @Mariners with my lady by my side 😁 @SafecoField pic.twitter.com/jlLnQfhTWY — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 4 June 2018

A Twitter user posted the video of Rohit’s pitch.

Rohit will now head to England with the Indian cricket team for its tour of Ireland and England. He is part of the Indian ODI and T20I teams and will open the batting for India.

