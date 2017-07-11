Rohit Sharma shares picture of his ‘much needed’ haircut

Rohit Sharma’s new haircut. (Source: Twitter) Rohit Sharma’s new haircut. (Source: Twitter)

India opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday pleased his fans with a picture on his official social media handle on Twitter. He called it a ‘much needed’ haircut and

Sharma, who was rested for India’s tour to West Indies, has been selected in the Test squad for Sri Lanka in place of Karun Nair. The Sri Lanka tour will begin on 26 July which will include three Tests, five ODIs and a T20.

Sharma has been making the most of his free time, while away from cricket action, as he shared pictures of himself holidaying in Maldives with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Much needed haircut 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nNTji93JtR — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 10 July 2017

The Mumbai Indians skipper became the second batsman after Suresh Raina to have 300+ runs in all ten editions of the Indian Premier League. He has scored more than 4000 runs in total.

India concluded the West Indies five-match ODI series 3-1 with a match being washed out. They, however, lost the T20 encounter, also on the Carribean soil.

