Only in Express

Rohit Sharma scores 13th ODI century

Rohit Sharma scored his 13th century in one-day international century and the second consecutive against Sri Lanka in the ongoing series after he scored 104 runs in the fourth ODI in Colombo.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 31, 2017 6:51 pm
India Tour of Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, Rohit Sharma In his 104-run knock, which came of 88 balls, Rohit smashed 11 boundaries and three sixes. (Source: Indian Express)
Related News

India’s in-form opener Rohit Sharma completed his 13th century in ODIs after hammering 104 runs against Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international of the five-match series in Colombo. Rohit, alongwith captain Kohli who scored a century as well, added a massive 219 runs for the second wicket, setting a perfect platform for the middle-order batsmen to capitalise.

This was Rohit’s second consecutive century in the ongoing series. In the last match he scored unbeaten 124, taking India to a 3-0 series win. He has played nine ODIs this year, scoring 590 runs with an impressive average of 84.28. This was his fourth ODI century against Sri Lanka. His highest innings against the hosts came in 2014 at Eden Gardens where he scored unbeaten 264, which is currently the highest individual score in ODI history.

In his 104-run knock, which came of 88 balls, Rohit smashed 11 boundaries and three sixes, taking India above the 250-run mark. He has been consistent throughout the series, with 54 runs in the second and 124 in third ODI. Before the Sri Lanka series, Rohit also played a crucial role during India’s campaign in ICC Champions Trophy, providing aggressive starts at top of the order.

India are already 3-0 ahead in the five match series and will look to take a 4-0 lead in the bilateral series and continue their successful winning run on the tour.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 30, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
38
Zone A - Match 53
FT
32
U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers (38-32)
Aug 31, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
0
VS
0
Zone B - Match 54
Aug 31, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 55

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 