Rohit Sharma scores 13th ODI century

In his 104-run knock, which came of 88 balls, Rohit smashed 11 boundaries and three sixes. (Source: Indian Express) In his 104-run knock, which came of 88 balls, Rohit smashed 11 boundaries and three sixes. (Source: Indian Express)

India’s in-form opener Rohit Sharma completed his 13th century in ODIs after hammering 104 runs against Sri Lanka in the fourth one-day international of the five-match series in Colombo. Rohit, alongwith captain Kohli who scored a century as well, added a massive 219 runs for the second wicket, setting a perfect platform for the middle-order batsmen to capitalise.

This was Rohit’s second consecutive century in the ongoing series. In the last match he scored unbeaten 124, taking India to a 3-0 series win. He has played nine ODIs this year, scoring 590 runs with an impressive average of 84.28. This was his fourth ODI century against Sri Lanka. His highest innings against the hosts came in 2014 at Eden Gardens where he scored unbeaten 264, which is currently the highest individual score in ODI history.

In his 104-run knock, which came of 88 balls, Rohit smashed 11 boundaries and three sixes, taking India above the 250-run mark. He has been consistent throughout the series, with 54 runs in the second and 124 in third ODI. Before the Sri Lanka series, Rohit also played a crucial role during India’s campaign in ICC Champions Trophy, providing aggressive starts at top of the order.

India are already 3-0 ahead in the five match series and will look to take a 4-0 lead in the bilateral series and continue their successful winning run on the tour.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd