Rohit Sharma scores 16th ODI century, first as India captain

Rohit Sharma missed out in the first ODI against Sri Lanka but he roared back to form with a stunning century in the second ODI against the same oppoenents in Mohali on Wednesday. The stand-in Indian skipper scored his 16th ODI century off 114 balls. Rohit paced his inning in a masterful manner, first playing cautious shot to see-off the early movement of the ball before counter-attacking the Sri Lankan bowlers once he got his eye in. The 16th century in 50-over format was Rohit’s second in his last three ODIs as he had scored 147 against New Zealand in Kanpur.

The Mumbai batsman was batting on 30 off 50 and scored his half-century off 65 balls with the help of five fours. But from 50 to 100, he took 50 balls as he reached his 16th ODI century. He hit the first six off the Indian innings enroute his hundred. This was his first century as captain of the Indian cricket team. Since 2015, Rohit Sharma has 11 ODI centuries, only one less than the leader David Warner who has 12 centuries. Virat Kohli also has 11 centuries in ODI since 2015.

India were put in to bat by Sri Lanka captain Perera as he had won the toss in Mohali. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit gave India a cautious start. But, after the 12th over, both began to attack the Sri Lankan bowlers. Dhawan scored a half-centurt off just 47 balls but lost his wickets against the run off play while batting on 68.

But, Rohit continued to accelerate and with Shreyas Iyer, he punished the Sri Lankan bowlers. The Mohali crowd also cheered on the Indian captain.

