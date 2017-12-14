Rohit Sharma reveals the secret behind his 3rd ODI double century to Ravi Shastri, watch video

Rohit Sharma (R) scored his third double century in ODIs. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma (R) scored his third double century in ODIs. (BCCI Photo)

Rohit Sharma became the first batsman to score three double centuries in ODIs when he scored 208* against Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Mohali. He scored his 16th ODI century and converted it into double century to add to his previous two doulble hundreds which he scored against Australia and Sri Lanka in 2013 and 2014 respectively. India posted a total of 392 for 4 against Sri Lanka and later restricted Sri Lanka to 253 for 8 to win the match by 141 runs and level the three-match series 1-1 with the final game to be played on December 16.

After the match, India head coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit were in a conversation for the BCCI and the video was posted on bcci.tv. Here is what the two talked about.

Ravi Shastri: Rohit excellent timing — third wedding anniversary, stunning innings, third double hundred in white-ball cricket. Where would you rate this one?

Rohit Sharma: It’s so difficult to pick one because all three have come at crucial junction of the game, at difficult time and scenarios of the game. Against Australia, it was a series decider, and the 264 which I got against Sri Lanka again that was I got after a three-month layoff as I had a finder injury. I was nervous. Will I be able to score runs or not? Those things were going in my mind.

“This one (208* vs Sri Lanka), again, having lost the first game, we wanted to come back as a batting unit really hard. I kept telling myself that unless I make a mistake, I not getting out. I want them to get me out. I don’t want to throw away my wicket. So that is something I kept telling myself and I was quite determined to bat as long as possible. The wicket was superb and the outfield here is so fast. I just kept telling myself to hold the position, hold the shape and hit through the line. That’s all I did.

Shastri: The Hitman was in business. How important was the shot selection? Because the tempo you, maintained throughout the innings was fabulous and you hardly put a foot wrong when it came to shot selection.

Rohit: It is something we spoke about as a batting unit at the start of this series. Shot selection will be important and we knew that the conditions were a little challenging at the start of the inning. Shikhar (Dhawan) and me knew that once we play out the initial overs, the batting will only get easier. I went through my routine actually I would say and the partnership which was always important. Me and Shikhar kept rotating the strike which was very important. We never allowed the bowler to bowl six balls at one batsman. We always wanted to change and the left-right combination always helps.

Shastri: You have become stronger because this is one the biggest grounds in the country but you were clearing the fence as if it was tennis ball cricket.

Rohit: Thanks to our trainer Basu. He has been working really hard with all of us. My strength is time-the-ball. I was just looking to time the ball, get in the line and time. I know I am not like MS Dhoni or Chris Gayle and these kinds of players. I don’t have so much power but I rely on timing. Exactly what I did.

Shastri: You sure timed it beautifully. Well played Rohit. You are Rohit ‘Paisa-vasool’ Sharma today even for us from the dressing room.

