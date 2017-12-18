Rohit Sharma reveals how he felt captaining India for first time in emotional post for teammates

Rohit Sharma before toss against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma before toss against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. (BCCI Photo)

Rohit Sharma led India to a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series. This was his first ever series win as India captain and he thanked his teammates for playing an important role in the win. Rohit was captaining India in place of regular skipper Virat Kohli who missed the series for his marriage with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

In a post on his social medla accounts on Monday, Rohit said that he will remember the day he became India captain for the rest of his life and the feeling can never be measured or compared with anything.

“A day that I will remember for the rest of my life. Walking out with the team sheet for the 1st time was a feeling of it’s own which can never be measured or compared with anything. Proud to be playing with the guys who have such great skill set & work ethic. Cannot be more happier,” Rohit wrote in the caption of a photo in which he is carrying the team sheet.

Rohit will also lead India in the T20I series against Sri Lanka which begins on Wednesday, December 20 as Kohli continues to be on rest.

