Rohit Sharma reveals his best moment of Nidahas Trophy final, see pic

Rohit Sharma praised the camaraderie between fans from both the countries. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma praised the camaraderie between fans from both the countries. (Source: AP)

While the entire cricketing fraternity could not stop gushing over Dinesh Karthik’s heroics against Bangladesh on Sunday, there was one other instance which caught the attention of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. In a heartwarming message on Twitter, Rohit shared a picture of Indian superfan Sudhir along with Lankan counterpart Mohammed Nilam, embracing each other and celebrating India’s victory. ” “Apart from @DineshKarthik’s heroics and India lifting the trophy, this to me was one of the best moments of the night #SportUnitesUs”, Sharma wrote in his post. However, it was not only the camaraderie that was on display but also mutual respect as one of the most iconic Sri Lankan supporter, Percy, joined the Indian side on their lap of honour.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma keeps his word, meets fan in Colombo

Apart from @DineshKarthik ‘s heroics and India lifting the trophy, this 👇to me was one of the best moments of the night #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/NkApLs2ZL3 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 19 March 2018

After the sensational victory against Sri Lanka, Sharma praised the Lankan crowd for their support. “Brilliant for the crowd who came out in numbers, on behalf of my team, would want to thank the Sri Lankan crowd for coming out and supporting the way they did. Great tournament for us,” Sharma was quoted saying in the post-match presentation.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App